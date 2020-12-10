e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Pic of Taimur and Inaaya’s reunion after a vacation, courtesy Kareena Kapoor

Pic of Taimur and Inaaya’s reunion after a vacation, courtesy Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of son Taimur and niece Inaaya Naummi. The kids were meeting after a break.

bollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 21:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor has shared a photo of son Taimur and niece Inaaya.
Kareena Kapoor has shared a photo of son Taimur and niece Inaaya.
         

Kareena Kapoor has shared a photo of son Taimur Ali Khan as he met cousin Inaaya Naummi after a long break. Kareena and Taimur had joined Saif Ali Khan in Himachal Pradesh where he was shooting for his next film.

Sharing a photo of the two tiny tots, Kareena simply wrote, “Tim Tim and inaaya.” Inaaya is the daughter of Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

 

Kareena returned with her family after the long vacation in the hills on Monday. The mom-to-be had taken to Instagram to share a glowing picture of herself with a scenic view of the mountain ranges. She was vacationing in Palampur with Saif and Taimur.

Kareena was seen with her signature bun hair-do with a checkered jacket and black shades. “Bye bye Palampur, What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home,” she wrote in the caption.

The 40-year-old actor’s best friend and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora who was also a part of the vacation commented on the post and said, “The hills will miss u.” She is currently expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan.

She Had also posted to wish her ‘beautiful mother-in-law’, Sharmila Tagore, on her birthday. Alongside a throwback photograph of the veteran actor, Kareena wrote, “To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law .”

top news
HTLS 2020: No guarantee that we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
HTLS 2020: No guarantee that we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
HTLS 2020: Walmart CEO on journey from ‘chaos’ to ‘gaining clarity’ amid pandemic
IAF chief discusses cooperation, interoperability with Japanese counterpart
IAF chief discusses cooperation, interoperability with Japanese counterpart
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
BJP goons attack Sisodia’s residence ‘in police presence,’ alleges AAP
MSP will not end, will not end, will not end: Shivraj Chouhan to farmers
MSP will not end, will not end, will not end: Shivraj Chouhan to farmers
Farmer protest | ‘Being stubborn not the solution’: MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020
Farmer protest | ‘Being stubborn not the solution’: MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In