Pic of Taimur and Inaaya’s reunion after a vacation, courtesy Kareena Kapoor

bollywood

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 21:09 IST

Kareena Kapoor has shared a photo of son Taimur Ali Khan as he met cousin Inaaya Naummi after a long break. Kareena and Taimur had joined Saif Ali Khan in Himachal Pradesh where he was shooting for his next film.

Sharing a photo of the two tiny tots, Kareena simply wrote, “Tim Tim and inaaya.” Inaaya is the daughter of Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Kareena returned with her family after the long vacation in the hills on Monday. The mom-to-be had taken to Instagram to share a glowing picture of herself with a scenic view of the mountain ranges. She was vacationing in Palampur with Saif and Taimur.

Kareena was seen with her signature bun hair-do with a checkered jacket and black shades. “Bye bye Palampur, What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home,” she wrote in the caption.

The 40-year-old actor’s best friend and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora who was also a part of the vacation commented on the post and said, “The hills will miss u.” She is currently expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan.

She Had also posted to wish her ‘beautiful mother-in-law’, Sharmila Tagore, on her birthday. Alongside a throwback photograph of the veteran actor, Kareena wrote, “To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law .”