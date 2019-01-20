PM Modi quotes Uri as he asks ‘How’s the Josh’, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar reply ‘High sir’. Watch video

“How’s the Josh?” Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted Uri: The Surgical Strike as he addressed a gathering of Hindi film actors, directors and other influencers after the inauguration of National Museum of Indian Cinema on Saturday in Mumbai. The audience – including actors Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut, directors Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty and Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi – shouted back amid applause, “High sir”.

The Prime Minister talked about the Indian film fraternity and their invaluable contribution towards building a new and better India at the event. Other than PM Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Maharashtra Governor CV Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also attended the event.

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore with filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Anand L. Rai, Boney Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, actors Poonam Dhillon, Aamir Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi at the inauguration of National Museum of Indian Cinema, in Mumbai. (IANS)

Talking to ANI, actor Aamir Khan said: “It was really wonderful to hear honourable Prime Minister; he spoke in such a positive way about the industry. His expectation, his vision, and his thoughts about the creative field and people involved in this were good. It’s really encouraging to hear that.”

Director and producer Karan Johar said that the Prime Minister suggested the fraternity to organise a “Global Film Summit” on the lines of “World Economic Summit” at Davos. He said: “His speech was exceptionally inspiring. It was full of hope for Indian film fraternity. The fact is that he addressed the impact of Indian cinema and how it travels. He even said that we should create a platform like Davos in India itself that is a one-stop shop for business, entertainment and everything. He was laced with a great sense of humour.”

Joshi said: “I am happy to see that the museum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. Children and youth will be attracted by this museum as they will get to learn a lot about the creative industry.”

A R Rahman, Parineeti Chopra, Divya Dutta, and many other film personalities were also present at the event.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 09:48 IST