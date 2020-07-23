Pooja Batra shares a throwback from her time in Los Angeles with ‘one and only’ Channing Tatum

bollywood

Actor Pooja Batra shared a picture with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum. Pooja may not very active as an actor, but her Instagram remains quite busy.

Sharing the picture, Pooja wrote: “With the one & only @channingtatum #tbt @vanityfair party.” Pooja lived for many years in the US. This is from one of the Vanity Fair parties she attended in the past.

Pooja’s Instagram page has many such throwbacks. Some time back, she had shared a picture with actor Kieran Culkin, popular from Home Alone series, at a Golden Globes party and written: “With my fav actor of @successionhbomemes #kieranculkin @hbo @goldenglobes #tbt by @gshiraz #tbt.”

In May again, she had shared a picture from her appearance at Cannes where she was for her film. Sharing it, she had written: “This day in @festivaldecannes walking the palais for my movie @oneunderthesunmovie #tbt #palaisdesfestivals @isunny.

Pooja was in news last year when the first pictures of her wedding to Bollywood actor Nawab Shah surfaced. The actor couple married on July 4 last year in a private wedding in Delhi. Confirming the news to Bombay Times, she had said: “Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”

Pooja is best remembered for her role in Anil Kapoor and Tabu starrer Viraasat. She had also appeared in films Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Kandukondain Kandukondain and Nayak: The Real Hero. Nawab, of course, has appeared in several hit films including Don 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tamil film Darbar, Panipat, Dabangg 3 and Bhag Milkha Bhag.

