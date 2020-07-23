e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Pooja Batra shares a throwback from her time in Los Angeles with ‘one and only’ Channing Tatum

Pooja Batra shares a throwback from her time in Los Angeles with ‘one and only’ Channing Tatum

Pooja Batra has share a throwback picture with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum as she remembered her life in Los Angeles.

bollywood Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pooja Batra shares a quite a few throwbacks.
Pooja Batra shares a quite a few throwbacks.
         

Actor Pooja Batra shared a picture with Hollywood actor Channing Tatum. Pooja may not very active as an actor, but her Instagram remains quite busy.

Sharing the picture, Pooja wrote: “With the one & only @channingtatum #tbt @vanityfair party.” Pooja lived for many years in the US. This is from one of the Vanity Fair parties she attended in the past.

 

Pooja’s Instagram page has many such throwbacks. Some time back, she had shared a picture with actor Kieran Culkin, popular from Home Alone series, at a Golden Globes party and written: “With my fav actor of @successionhbomemes #kieranculkin @hbo @goldenglobes #tbt by @gshiraz #tbt.”

In May again, she had shared a picture from her appearance at Cannes where she was for her film. Sharing it, she had written: “This day in @festivaldecannes walking the palais for my movie @oneunderthesunmovie #tbt #palaisdesfestivals @isunny.

Pooja was in news last year when the first pictures of her wedding to Bollywood actor Nawab Shah surfaced. The actor couple married on July 4 last year in a private wedding in Delhi. Confirming the news to Bombay Times, she had said: “Nawab and I exchanged vows in Delhi, with only our families in attendance. Our loved ones kept asking us why we were delaying it (the marriage). I was simply going with the flow, but then I realised that he is the man I want to spend the rest of my life with, and there is no point in delaying it any further. So, here we are. We had an Arya Samaj wedding, and we will register our marriage this week.”

Also read: None of the Indian Matchmaking couples stayed together: From Aparna to Vyasar, Sima couldn’t find partners for any of them

Pooja is best remembered for her role in Anil Kapoor and Tabu starrer Viraasat. She had also appeared in films Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Kandukondain Kandukondain and Nayak: The Real Hero. Nawab, of course, has appeared in several hit films including Don 2, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tamil film Darbar, Panipat, Dabangg 3 and Bhag Milkha Bhag.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
‘Gratuitous’: Indian official’s acerbic retort on China’s advice on foreign policy
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
A mini win for Sachin Pilot in Supreme Court, over to HC tomorrow
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in SC, this word becomes the sore point
In Speaker vs Team Pilot hearing in SC, this word becomes the sore point
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
‘Raksha Bandhan gift to women’: PM Modi inaugurates Manipur water supply project
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China
In Rahul Gandhi’s latest video, a message to PM on China
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
‘After Sachin, Kumble, Jadeja were in line’: How Ganguly became IND captain
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In