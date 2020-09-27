Poonam Pandey back with Sam Bombay after assault allegations: ‘Which marriage does not have its ups and downs’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 11:06 IST

Nearly a week after she had filed a domestic violence case against her husband Sam Bombay, actor Poonam Pandey has now said that they are back together. Sam, who was arrested and later released on bail earlier last week, had posted a picture from their wedding on his Instagram page late Saturday.

Sam was arrested in Goa after Poonam filed a complaint alleging that he had molested, threatened and assaulted her, police said. The incident allegedly happened in Canacona village in south Goa where the actor is currently shooting for a film, a police official told .

Confirming the development, Poonam told Times of India, “We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?”

Sam also told the daily, “Everything is sorted. It all got blown out of proportion. It got distorted, I would say.” Poonam also refuted all rumours that the entire allegations and arrest episode was simply because she will be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. She said she is too small for the show hosted by Salman Khan.

Poonam had suggested withdrawing her case earlier in an interview. “I got beaten up very badly this time, it was a half murder. I don’t know for how many days I was in the hospital. Because he is just crying in front of me and I really don’t know what to do? Every time he just beat me up and later starts crying saying sorry. This time also he did the same and promised it will not happen again and I will treat you good. But this is something he keeps doing always. Because of him I got a brain haemorrhage,” she had said.

Also read: Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay posts pic from their wedding after domestic violence controversy

Sam and Poonam tied the knot earlier this month and had posted images from the wedding on Instagram. While Sam has deleted the wedding pictures after the feud, Poonam’s account still had a few of those. Sam Ahamad Bombay, 46, is a film director.

Follow @htshowbiz for more