Post Sanju’s success, Maanayata Dutt enjoys Singapore summer with kids. But where is Sanjay Dutt?

Even the makers of Sanju wouldn’t have expected the kind of success Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju, has achieved. Rajkumar Hirani’s take on the life of Bollywood star has appealed to a vast section of Indian audience who have lapped it up with tremendous affection. The box office results prove it in ample measure as the Ranbir Kapoor starrer heads for the Rs 300-crore club (currently, it stands at Rs 261.83 crore).

Looks like celebrating the success of the film are those who are closely related to Sanjay but not quite connected with the film per se. Sanajy’s wife Maanayata has posted pictures on her Instagram which shows her and her kids having a fun time in Singapore. In one picture, all three of them—Shahraan, Iqra and Maanayata—are in a pool. In another picture, the three of them are posing in front of Jurassic World themed dinosaur dummy in Singapore’s Universal Studios. In the film, Dia Mirza plays Maanayata’s role.

Sharing the pictures, Maanayata wrote: “Day of Roller coasters and fun rides #universalstudios #denimdungaree #twinning #singapore #love #grace #positivity #dutts #summerjam #beautifulife #thankyougod.”

In these pictures, Sanjay is missing. On the work front, Sanjay will see the release of his next film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Speaking about his role, Sanjay had told Mid Day, “I think being a gangster comes naturally to me. I have been to jail too. They were looking for a polished, khandaani gangster, and I fit the bill perfectly.”

In Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, he will be seen with Chitrangada Singh and Jimmy Shergill. Apart from this film, Sanjay also has films like Torbaaz and Kalank in his kitty for which he is shooting. Dutt will also be seen in the remake of Prasthanam and Panipat.

