Being a gangster comes naturally to me, says Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is basking in the reflected glory of Sanju, a biopic on his controversial past. The film features Ranbir Kapoor playing Dutt and has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The 58-year-old actor will next be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, in which he will be seen with Chitrangada Singh. Dutt will be playing a sophisticated gangster in the film and he says this all comes naturally to him.

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Dutt said, “I think being a gangster comes naturally to me. I have been to jail too.”

He further said, “They were looking for a polished, khandaani gangster, and I fit the bill perfectly.”

Dutt, who was among the biggest stars of Bollywood in the ’90s, is trying to make his second innings memorable. He was sent to jail in 2013 in a case related to 1993 bomb blasts in Mumbai.

He made a comeback to acting with Bhoomi but the film didn’t do well at the box office. However, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 isn’t the only film he is working on.

He is simultaneously shooting for Torbaaz and Kalank. The second film will also see Dutt and Madhuri Dixit share the screen together after a long time.

Dutt will also be seen in the remake of Prasthanam and Panipat.

With all these films lined up, Dutt’s career seems poised to take another big jump.