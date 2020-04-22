Priyanka Chopra donates 10,000 pairs of footwear to healthcare workers in India

bollywood

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:46 IST

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has announced that she will donate 10,000 pairs of footwear to healthcare professionals across India. The help, that will reach medical workers in Kerala, Maharashtra, Haryana and Karnataka, comes at a time when they risk their lives to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the donation, Priyanka said in a press statement, “Healthcare professionals across the country are our true superheroes, working everyday to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment, and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic. While we cannot even imagine what’s it like to be in their shoes, we can at least help them be comfortable in them. Because of the nature of their work, it is critical for them to have easy-to-clean shoes and apparel for themselves. We are so glad to be able to offer this support and hope this helps these caregivers in the fight against this virus.”

Also read: Should actors get royalties for reruns of Mahabharat, Ramayan? Chanakya’s Chandraprakash Dwivedi says timing wrong

Priyanka and Nick donated an undisclosed amount to 10 charities including Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA.

The actor said in a statement, “So many people around the world need our support more than ever. It was important for Nick and I to donate to organizations that are helping low income and homeless families, helping doctors and first responders, feeding children, and of course supporting the music & entertainment industry. They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate. No amount is too small, even if it’s $1. Together, we can make a difference.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more