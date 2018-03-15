Priyanka Chopra gets a surprise visit from Anupam Kher and is reminded of her ‘desh ki khushboo’

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Quantico mode, busy shooting for the third season of her spy thriller show in New York City. But on Wednesday, she was paid a surprise visit by none other than Anupam Kher, who is himself shooting a TV pilot in America.

Kher took to Twitter to post a message about the meeting, calling Priyanka ‘our ambassador abroad’. “Thank you dearest @priyankachopra for your love & warmth. It was wonderful to come & see you on the sets of #Quantico. You are a STAR. As a fellow Indian I am so proud of you and your achievements. Keep our flag flying. You are the best,” he wrote.

Thank you dearest @priyankachopra for your love & warmth. It was wonderful to come & see you on the sets of #Quantico. You are a STAR. As a fellow Indian I am so proud of you and your achievements. Keep our flag flying. You are the best.👍🇮🇳 #IndianActor #OurAmbassadorAbroad pic.twitter.com/qT56R83xo3 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 14, 2018

Priyanka responded to his tweet with a message of her own. “Thank you for dropping by @AnupamPKher sir. Was absolutely wonderful to see you again. Mere desh ki khushboo.. good luck with what your here to do!! Can’t wait to c u again.. soon. Xoxo,” she wrote.

Thank you for dropping by @AnupamPKher sir. Was absolutely wonderful to see you again. Mere desh ki khushboo.. good luck with what your here to do!! Can’t wait to c u again.. soon. Xoxo https://t.co/OSA2ANkm7P — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 15, 2018

The mutual appreciation also included photographic proof. In the three pictures shared by Kher along with his tweet, the two actors are seen posing with each other, and they also seem to have taken a selfie.

Priyanka plays FBI agent Alex Parrish in the show, which will return to the small screen on April 28. Besides Quantico, Priyanka has Hollywood projects such as A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic in her kitty.

