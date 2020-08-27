Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan congratulate parents-to-be Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli

bollywood

Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Thursday announced on social media that they were expecting their first child. The couple will be welcoming a new member into the family in January. As soon as they shared, the film and cricket fraternities took to social media to extend their good wishes to the parents-to-be.

Anushka and Virat shared a picture on their respective social media accounts and captioned it, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” Anushka, who can be seen with a baby bump in the picture, is seen beaming from ear to ear as she poses alongside Virat.

Anushka’s Instagram post received more than 2.8 million ‘likes’ and over 63000 comments within two hours. Anushka’s Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Priyanka Chopra was among the first ones to congratulate the duo. She wrote, “Congratulations u guys.” One of her closest industry friends, Zero co-star Katrina Kaif, wished the couple saying, “Congratulations,” along with red heart emojis.

Shraddha Kapoor commented to the post, “Woohooo congratulations.” Alia Bhatt dropped several heart emojis in reaction to the post. Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congrats stunners.” Preity Zinta commented, “Congratulations sweetie. So happy for you guys.” Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Dia Mirza dropped red hearts in the comments section.

Rhea Kapoor commented, “Congratulations bro.” Mouni Roy reacted, “Omgggg... congratulations... so so happy.” Dropping a cheeky comment, Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Wohoooooooo...U guys didn’t stay 6 feet apart. Om namoshivaya,” with hugs and heart emojis.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

Anushka’s Twitter post also got a massive response within a short period of time. Rakul Preet Singh exclaimed, “Oh my godddd !! Congratulationssssss.” Swara Bhasker wrote, “Many many Congratulations Anushka !!!!!”Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Divya Dutta also took to Twitter to congratulate the couple.

