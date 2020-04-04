Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas: ‘He gets really excited when I come in with business to talk about over dinner’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 15:26 IST

Priyanka Chopra has revealed her singer husband Nick Jonas loves her talking about work and business on the dinner table. The actor said in an interview to Tatler magazine that he loves her ambition and both of them really respect each other’s work.

Talking about how Nick proposed to her in Crete in July, Priyanka told the magazine, “One of the first things he said to me when he proposed was how much he loved my ambition. That was not something I was used to hearing from guys. In fact, it’s something that most people I’ve come across have been a little wary of.”

She went on to add, “But it’s something my husband loves about me. He gets really excited when I come in with business to talk about over dinner. Hove that both of us are extremely focused when it comes to our careers and that we respect how much our work matters to each other.’

The actor revealed they began dating after meeting at the MET Gala in 2018. “Then we met every day. I couldn’t stop spending time with him. It all just felt right. Everything about him felt right. And when he proposed, it felt the most right it’s ever felt for me,” she said.

The couple is currently staying in isolation at their Los Angeles residence. Priyanka had shared a portrait on Instagram a few days ago. It was the drawing of a rider on a horse and said, “’Everyone is a bit scared,’ said the horse. ‘But we are less scared together.’”

Also read: Mahabharat: From Juhi Chawla being offered Draupadi’s role to Nitish Bharadwaj’s wish to play Abhimanyu, 10 facts about the show

Priyanka and Nick have contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. They have donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others. “These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry,” Priyanka wrote on Twitter.

She has also invited nominations of women who are going out of their way to help in time of crisis. She will be donating a total of $100,000 to the finalists.

Follow @htshowbiz for more