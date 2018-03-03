Priyanka Chopra remembers Sridevi: She pulled me into a tight hug and talked about Janhvi, Khushi

Like millions of fans, actor Priyanka Chopra is also mourning the death of Sridevi, arguably India’s first female superstar. The 54-year-old actor died in a Dubai hotel due to accidental drowning on February 24.

In remembrance of Sridevi, Priyanka has written an article in Time magazine, recollecting her memories of the late actor and how Sridevi inspired her to take the leap of faith in life.

She writes that she was ‘immobilised’ when she heard of Sridevi’s death. “She left us too soon. My last memory of her is a red-carpet moment last December. In the frenzy of flashbulbs and whirring cameras, she pulled me into a tight hug and spoke lovingly and excitedly about her two daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi. Her family was her life. She left me feeling warm and fuzzy, and with a promise to meet again,” Priyanka wrote in the article.

Sridevi’s elder daughter, Jhanvi, is expected to make her Bollywood debut this year.

Sridevi had worked in over 300 films in different Indian languages and was one of the highest paid actors in her prime between 1983 and 1995.

She was last seen in the crime-thriller Mom, which was produced by her husband Boney Kapoor.