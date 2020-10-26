Priyanka Chopra reveals what she has learnt about husband Nick Jonas after spending so much time with him during lockdown

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her next big Hollywood project, The Matrix 4 in Europe and is glad to be back on a film set. The actor feels glad to have spent so much time with husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home during lockdown and says that she is still in love with him after spending all her time in the recent months with him.

On being asked what has she learnt about Nick during their alone time in isolation, Priyanka said, “that I still like him after spending so much time with him. (laughs) It feels great. We would have never have as much with each other as we got during this quarantine. It only took a global pandemic to align our schedules together. We had moved into a new house so we had time to do it up together.”

She was chatting with Today’s Hoda and Jenna by video chat from the set of The Matrix 4. Asked to share the reason behind the name of her memoir, Priyanka said, “Because I have left a lot of things unfinished in my life and at the same time I feel that there is a lot more that I want to do. I think it’s okay to leave things behind and to move on the trajectory of your life changes. People beat themselves up a lot about where they are going to go and the plans they have made, this was just me introspecting on having done this for almost 20 years, about where I want to go as a woman, as a human being and as someone who is ambitious.”

Talking about her daily routine, the actor said she worked out, spent a lot of time on her health and wellness and eating right. “I was very productive and got a lot of done during this time,” she said, while talking about completing her memoir Unfinished and working on various deals and shows with Amazon.

Priyanka’s long-awaited book debut, Unfinished, will be launched on January 19, 2021. The “thoughtful and revealing” memoir will take readers through Priyanka’s childhood in India, her teenage years in the US living with extended family in the Midwest, Queens, and suburban Boston, where she endured bouts of racism; to her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) that launched her acting career.

Her other projects include, a film about Ma Anand Sheela, which she will co-produce as well. She will also be seen in two Netflix projects -- superhero movie We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

