e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt wish Isha and Akash Ambani on their birthday with adorable pics. See here

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt wish Isha and Akash Ambani on their birthday with adorable pics. See here

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor wished Isha and Akash Ambani on their birthday with special social media posts. Check them out here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 08:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Isha and Akash Ambani turned a year older on Friday.
Isha and Akash Ambani turned a year older on Friday.
         

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor took to social media to share birthday wishes for Isha and Akash Ambani, who turned 29 on Friday.

Priyanka shared a picture from a party, and wrote, “Happy birthday my Ishuuuu… to many more happy times together. Keep Smiling.” Alia shared a picture of Isha and Akash together, and wrote, “Happy birthday Isha and Akash. Wishing you double the happiness and love, today and everyday.”

Hindustantimes

The twins’ aunt, Tina Ambani, also extended her best wishes in an Instagram post. She wrote, “Akash, from an utterly adorable child to a warm, loving, responsible young man, it’s been wonderful to see your journey. You make us all very proud. Isha, it’s incredible to see our naughty daughter in pigtails evolve into a woman of such substance and poise.”

Both Akash and Isha recently got married -- while Isha tied the knot with Anand Piramal in 2018, Akash married Shloka Mehta in 2019.

Priyanka is a regular fixture at Isha’s events. Just before the coronavirus lockdown, Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, had a blast at Isha’s Holi party. Priyanka and Nick also attended Isha and Anand’s wedding festivities at Lake Como.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra steps out in husband Nick Jonas’ tracksuit for a walk with Diana, says ‘love stealing your clothes’

Last year, Priyanka visited Isha’s new house in Mumbai and teased Alia for missing out on the fun. Sharing a picture, she wrote, “Making home made ice cream! Thank you to the hostess with the mostest. @_iiishmagish love u! Your home is amazing! I wish you love and laughter always. Here’s to many more girls nights! @aliaabhatt u Missed the madness by minutes! Love all u ladies!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Prez, PM’s 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today
Prez, PM’s 2nd special plane takes off for Delhi, will land today
2 onboard US Navy training plane killed in Alabama crash
2 onboard US Navy training plane killed in Alabama crash
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh-crore mark for the first time in 8 months
Understanding Bihar elections, phase-wise
Understanding Bihar elections, phase-wise
‘We didn’t leak information,’ CBI, NCB, ED tell Bombay high court
‘We didn’t leak information,’ CBI, NCB, ED tell Bombay high court
‘Vaccines to be ready by June’, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
‘Vaccines to be ready by June’, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
How parties justify fielding candidates with criminal cases
How parties justify fielding candidates with criminal cases
‘More than just a Test player’: Jonty Rhodes’ huge remark on India opener
‘More than just a Test player’: Jonty Rhodes’ huge remark on India opener
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In