Priyanka Chopra shares video of her 11-year journey with TIFF: 'I am very proud to serve as an ambassador this year'

Priyanka Chopra shares video of her 11-year journey with TIFF: ‘I am very proud to serve as an ambassador this year’

Priyanka Chopra is among the 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors invited as the ambassadors of a slimmed down TIFF this year.

world-cinema Updated: Jul 08, 2020 08:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra shared a video showing her many appearances at the film festival over the years.
Priyanka Chopra shared a video showing her many appearances at the film festival over the years.
         

Actor Priyanka Chopra has announced that she will be serving as an ambassador at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The actor and producer took to social media to share the announcement and a video of her many appearances at the film festival over the years.

Taking about the film festival, Priyanka wrote, “Throughout my career TIFF has been a second home for me, with many of my films, as both an actor and producer, making their world debut at the festival. TIFF has always been at the forefront of supporting and championing global content that showcases diversity and inclusion, a charge led by my friend @cameronpbailey and his talented team, who work with passion to shine a spotlight on these special stories and storytellers.”

 

Throughout my career TIFF has been a second home for me, with many of my films, as both an actor and producer, making their world debut at the festival. TIFF has always been at the forefront of supporting and championing global content that showcases diversity and inclusion, a charge led by my friend @cameronpbailey and his talented team, who work with passion to shine a spotlight on these special stories and storytellers. Even more than that, one of the most exceptional parts of the festival are the fans of cinema who congregate to celebrate the magic of the movies, and who have always embraced me with so much warmth and love. I am very proud to serve as an ambassador this year, and I look forward to continuing a relationship that I value tremendously. @tiff_net

“Even more than that, one of the most exceptional parts of the festival are the fans of cinema who congregate to celebrate the magic of the movies, and who have always embraced me with so much warmth and love. I am very proud to serve as an ambassador this year, and I look forward to continuing a relationship that I value tremendously. @tiff_net,” she added.

The accompanying video showed her at TIFF in 2009 when she brought her film What’s Your Rashee to the festival. It also shows her addressing the audience in 2014 when she promoted Mary Kom. She talked about her film Pahuna: The Little Visitors in 2018 and The Sky Is Pink in 2019.

Priyanka and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are among the 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors invited as the ambassadors of a slimmed down TIFF this year. The festival, slated to run from September 10 to September 19, will be opting for digital screenings and virtual red carpets for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, making it “tailored to fit the moment”.

Priyanka and Anurag will join Oscar winners and celebrated international names including filmmakers Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuaron, Taika Waititi, Ava DuVernay, Rian Johnson, Denis Villeneuve, and actors Nicole Kidman, Nadine Labaki, Riz Ahmed, Isabelle Huppert, Zhang Ziyi to help TIFF deliver a strong gala this year, the organisers said in a press statement.

