Purab Kohli says he and family have ‘fully recovered’ from Covid-19: ‘Your body is the real weapon against this virus’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 18:12 IST

Actor Purab Kohli has thanked fans for their wishes, days after revealing that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19. He also reasserted that it is extremely important to stay indoors at this time of the coronavirus pandemic and strictly observe lockdown.

Sharing a throwback picture of his entire family, Purab wrote on Instagram, “Thank you all you lovely people for your warms wishes we really left a strong bolt of love come our way. Rest assured we are very well and fully recovered now. Please remember It is important to stay indoors now. Yes it’s hard! But firstly we need to put the brakes on this pandemic, and then we have to conserve energy and rest our bodies and build strength. God forbid if you do catch the virus, your body which is the real weapon against this virus, will need loads of energy to fight it.”

He also praised the frontline workers, including health workers, and further wrote, “A big shout out to all the frontline workers and health workers around the world who are risking their own health and the health of families to serve us all. Bless them... Take care and lots of love from Lucy, Inaya, Osian and me. This is a photo of us in Coonoor last year while I was filming Out of love. Also a reminder to me of the good times to come once we beat this problem as #OneWorld #FightAgainstCorona.”

In the image, Purab and wife Lucy, along with their kids Inaya and Osian, can be seen posing with a beautiful tree in the background.Revealing that he and his entire family had been infected by coronavirus, Purab had earlier written on Instagram, “Hey guys, we’ve just had a flu and given our symptoms our GP says we were down with Covid 19. Pretty similar to a regular flu with a stronger cough and a feeling of breathlessness. Inaya got it first and very mild. A cough and a cold for two days. Then Lucy got it more in the chest, quite similar to the cough symptom everyone has been talking about.”

