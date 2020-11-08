R Madhavan credits a ‘good dye’ for his ageless looks, fans say he and Anil Kapoor should sell anti- aging products

bollywood

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 14:02 IST

Actor R Madhavan is one the most good looking actors in India and many still can’t believe he is 50 years old. On Sunday, a fan asked Madhavan the secret behind his ageless looks when the actor cracked everyone up with his reply.

“Age just got @ActorMadhavan’fied. Never ages,” read a tweet from a fan. Replying to it, Madahvan wrote, “All the miracle of a good dye.” The actor’s fans also had some wise suggestions for him. One said that he should team up with Anil Kapoor, who is also known for his ageless looks at 63. “Anil Kapoor and you !! Should be Brand Ambassadors for anti ageing products !! Love you sir,” the comment read. “Fantastic Maddy! Always professional, dignified & self-effacing! You look great - dye or no dye,” wrote another fan. “You are a human Chameleon. You can transform yourself into your own beauty modes whenever you want. All credit goes to you and not to your dye,” wrote another impressed fan.

😆😆😀😀🙏🙏🙏 all the miracle of a good dye 🤪🤪😆😆🙏❤️❤️ https://t.co/BoGL584eNn — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) November 7, 2020

Recently, Madhavan dealt with a fan who asked him about his ‘lightened skin’. Commenting on the throwback picture, someone asked him on Twitter, “I really appreciate you being honest about your marks. Just using this opportunity to ask, since it’s quite visible from this old pic as well, what product or procedure you used to lighten your skin ? Genuine interested in knowing the secret. Thank you.”

Madhavan weeted, “I never believed in wanting to NOT be who I am- nor felt apologetic for looking the way I did. You shouldn’t either bro..Just look and be hygienic .. most attractive way to look ... I tan easily when I play golf-that is all there is to it.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu, calls him the ‘rudest’

The actor stays active on social media and often responds to everyone’s queries. During an AMA session, a fan asked, “How did you commit to Nishabdham movie? Did you like the story or it was just something you wanted to do? We see the movie to be a blunder. Would want to understand your perspective because you love what you do.” Replying to him, Madhavan said, “Well you win some . You lose some .. what can I say.. we try to do our very best.”

Along with Tamil cinema, Madhavan appeared in Hindi films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. He is currently looking forward to his directorial debut Rocketry-- The Nambi Effect, in which he will be seen as scientist Nambi Narayanan. He will also be seen in a Hindi web series titled 7th Sense.

Follow @htshowbiz for more