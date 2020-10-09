R Madhavan’s fan calls Nishabdham a blunder, asks why he agreed to it. Here’s what the actor said

regional-movies

Oct 09, 2020

A fan of R Madhavan is not happy with the actor’s latest film and has even told him about it. During his latest QnA session with fans, Maddy got a lot of compliments and also some tough questions.

A fan asked, “How did you commit to Nishabdham movie? Did you like the story or it was just something you wanted to do? We see the movie to be a blunder. Would want to understand your perspective because you love what you do.” Replying to him, Madhavan said, “Well you win some . You lose some .. what can I say.. we try to do our very best.”

Well you win some . You lose some .. what can I say.. we try to do our very best. 🙏🙏🙏 #AskMaddy #NishabdhamOnPrime https://t.co/QXcVvSoYac — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 9, 2020

Another fan said. “#NishabdhamOnPrime Hi maddy in the film flash portion was not convincing #AskMaddy whatz your say about that.” He replied, “All Incan say is I am very sorry.

On Thursday, Maddy also shared the viral video of Baba Ka Dhaba albeit a little later than all other celebs, “Breaks my heart. To give respect to out elderly citizens is out duty,” he wrote. One Twitter user replied, “You are toooooo late sir,” as by that time, the couple’s eatery was already packed with guests.” Madhavan replied, “Maybe .. but the feeling is still there.”

Also starring south stars Anushka Shetty, Nishabdham is directed by Hemant Madhukar. The film follows a speech and hearing impaired artist, named Sakshi (Shetty), who gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted.

Earlier, speaking about the film, Madhavan said that the initial idea was to present it as a silent feature that would have ensured that it caters to audiences without any language barrier. Madhavan said the idea had to be dropped as the team felt that the thriller elements of the story were being compromised.

