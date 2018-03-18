R Madhavan on his shoulder injury: It’s worse than having a string of flops

Actor R Madhavan, who is recuperating after a shoulder surgery he underwent in February, feels that physical injuries are far worse than box-office failure. The 47-year-old actor, who had hurt himself while working out in the gym, is gutted that the injury forced him to opt out of projects he was “really excited” for.

“It’s very tough (to get over the shoulder injury). I had so many projects lined up and I was eagerly waiting to shoot for them. I had to opt out of Anand L Rai’s production (where the actor was set to star alongside Saif Ali Khan). They have already gone out for shooting and I am feeling really bad that I won’t be able to be a part of it,” rues Madhavan.

“It’s even tougher than [having] a string of flops attached to your name. You can have a flop, but if you still have work, and you start working on another project, then you don’t think about the flops that much. In situations like these, I feel guilty. The shooting is about to start and the whole thing gets stalled, because of an injury like this,” he adds.

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015) actor has been advised complete bed rest. “It’s for two months and I will be in the rehab for three months,” Madhavan told us.

This effectively prevents the actor from doing action scenes for the next five months, as a result of which he stands to lose considerable amount of work. “People know me, I am quite a laid back guy and I don’t work that much. This year was the only year when I had like 4-5 films. But then this injury happened. I feel so bad because I cannot even be replaced in these projects. I mean it’s not a sport where if one player gets injured, so he or she get replaced by someone else,” he says.

