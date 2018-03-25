Race 3: Salman Khan teases Anil Kapoor, Freddy Daruwala’s characters. See here

The momentum is with Race 3. One by one, the film’s lead Salman Khan is introducing the key characters. After giving us a sneak peek into Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem’s roles in the film, he has now tweeted about Anil Kapoor and Freddy Daruwala.

While Anil Kapoor is not new to the franchise, Freddy Daruwala will be eager to make a mark with Race 3.

Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films in the Race franchise and Remo D’Souza is helming the third. While Anil Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starred in both the editions of Race, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy were seen in the first film and John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Deepika Padukone starred in Race 2.

The third installment of the Race franchise is produced by Salman Khan Films and Taurani under the banner of Tips Films. Apart from Salman, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saqib Saleem.

Said to be made at a budget of over Rs 100 crore, Race 3 has a chance to become the costliest film in terms of satellite and digital rights. If recent reports are true, the makers of Race 3 are hoping for a Rs 150-crore deal, which will be an unprecedented amount for a Bollywood film.

Race 3 will hit the theatres on Eid, June 15.