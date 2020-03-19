Radhika Apte details experience of travelling from India to UK amid coronavirus: ‘Officers had no information on UK closing borders’

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 11:41 IST

Actor Radhika Apte has made it back to London, amid strict border restrictions and immigration checks because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Radhika is married to London-based musician Benedict Taylor.

Sharing about her experiences on Instagram, Radhika wrote, “For all the many msgs I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity. I’m back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either. That’s all for now! Thank you for all msgs xx.”

The actor added, “BA flight was full! (though two days ago when I went to India from London it was empty.) More ps. The immigration officers had no information to share regarding UK closing borders yet.”

Radhika’s post has been ‘liked’ over 100000 times. Actor Sayani Gupta wrote in the comments section, “Be safe. Sending love.” Another person wrote, “Take care, both Benedict and you!”

On Wednesday, actor Sonam Kapoor had also detailed her immigration experience from the UK to India. “Anand and I are back in Delhi, we are in our room. We just want to thank everybody at the airport and everybody who was on flight. It was very smooth, very responsibly done; in fact, when we leaving London, there was no screening, there was nothing. Anand and I were in massive shock that there wasn’t...”

Sonam added, “I just want to say that it is incredible the way the authorities are handling the situation. It’s very commendable and laudable.”

Total coronavirus cases across the world recently crossed 200000, including 169 in India and over 2500 in the UK.

