Radhika Apte’s masked pic from hospital has fans worried; ‘Not for Covid’, she says

bollywood

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 10:48 IST

A new picture posted by actor Radhika Apte, in which she can be seen sitting in a hospital, wearing a mask, has her fans worried. The actor reassured everyone that she was there just for a routine checkup, and the visit wasn’t Covid-19 related.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Radhika had written, “Hospital visit! #notforcovid19 #nothingtoworry #alliswell #safeandquarantined.” The picture shows her in a waiting room, wearing a mask. The post has been ‘liked’ by over 100000 people.

“Take care,” wrote several fans in the comments section. “Stay safe,” wrote another. Radhika recently travelled from her film set to the UK, where she stays partially with her husband, musician Benedict Taylor.

She’d detailed her travel experience in an Instagram post recently. Radhika wrote, “For all the many msgs I received from friends and colleagues with concern and curiosity. I’m back in London safely. There was no issue at immigration. It was rather empty and had a wonderful chat with them! The Heathrow express was literally empty and barely anyone at Paddington either. That’s all for now! Thank you for all msgs xx.”

Also read: Radhika Apte details experience of travelling from India to UK amid coronavirus: ‘Officers had no information on UK closing borders’

Global coronavirus cases have skyrocketed past 500000, with close to 30000 deaths. India has reported over 800 cases, and is bracing for the third stage of contagion amid a nationwide lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more