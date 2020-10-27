e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rahul Dev: OTT is very freeing, I am enjoying it a lot

Rahul Dev: OTT is very freeing, I am enjoying it a lot

Noting how the OTT platforms have changed the game in the entertainment world amid the pandemic, actor Rahul Dev says he wonders that “OTT nahi hota toh kya hota.”

bollywood Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 17:19 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Rahul Dev will be next seen in web film, Raat Baaki Hai
Actor Rahul Dev will be next seen in web film, Raat Baaki Hai
         

Like many actors, Rahul Dev, too, decided to dabble with the OTT medium, not because of lack of film opportunities but because if the variety and interesting roles coming his way. The actor says he is glad to have joined the OTT bandwagon early given how big it has become now.

“We are actors and all we seek is work. OTT gives different set of opportunities and I am happy about it. OTT is very freeing. I have been lucky that the variety that I am getting. Often there is an image that you have to cater to in films but that is not the case on OTT. For example Who’s Your Daddy was completely different from Operation Parindey. It is just like making a film but more elaborate and I am really enjoying it,” shares the actor, who made his OTT debut with The Test Case in 2018. 

Noting how the OTT platforms have changed the game in the entertainment world amid the pandemic, Dev says, “OTT nahi hota toh kya hota. I also think that. As the time changes so does entertainment modes and the best that we can do is adapt, that is what I have been doing all throughout my career.”

The 52-year-old is also one of the first few actors to step out and shoot his web projects amid the pandemic. “I shot for a project on June 24 and it was the middle of the pandemic. Then I also did Poison 2. I have been constantly working. The logistics of shooting have changed. Kashmakash jaari hai aur kya,” he adds.

The actor also recently wrapped his web film Raat Baaki Hai. Talking about the challenges one faces while shooting amid the pandemic and whether the fear of catching the virus constantly plays in the mind, he says, “Aadmi bhool jata hai. You feel forgetful during acting otherwise you cannot work and function. You live with the fact that this is a new age handicap. Live with it till the vaccine comes out. You can’t be hiding all your life.”

Dev feels that work is the only thing that can one sane. “The world has opened up, people are working, you can sense that things are not normal and despite that you are working that is not bravado but that is what we got to do,” he concludes.

tags
top news
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
As Pompeo visits India, a warning from China against ‘sowing discord’
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
Explained: Why French President Macron is facing uproar over comment on Islam
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In