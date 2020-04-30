Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, many southern celebs mourn the loss of Rishi Kapoor

bollywood

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 15:03 IST

The untimely demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday has sent shock waves across the nation. Several southern celebrities such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Allu Arjun took to Twitter to share their condolences.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning in a hospital in Mumbai. The 67-year-old was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 following which he was treated in New York for nearly a year.

Actor Rajinikanth, who had shared screen space with Rishi Kapoor in 1986 film Dosti Dushmani, wrote on Twitter: “Heartbroken. Rest in peace my dearest friend Rishi Kapoor (sic).”

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who had worked with the veteran in Saagar, tweeted: “Can’t believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr. Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family (sic).”

Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 30, 2020

Telugu star Allu Arjun tweeted: “Grief-stricken by the demise of the charismatic actor Rishi Kapoor ji. A Versatile Performer who I always admired. An actor from a legendary family entertaining us for decades gone too soon. Condolences to the entire family (sic).”

Grief-stricken by the demise of the charismatic actor Rishi Kapoor ji . A Versatile Performer... who I always admired . An actor from a legendary family entertaining us for decades gone too soon . Condolences to the entire family . RIP . #Rishikapoor pic.twitter.com/Q0EbEXADZm — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2020

Actor Chiranjeevi remembered Rishi Kapoor as a “great friend”. He tweeted: “Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend, a great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace (sic).”

Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gBcdrIXvhO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 30, 2020

Malayalam great Mohanlal wrote: “Loss of a legend... Rishi Kapoor... heartbreaking...#RishiKapoor”

Actor Mahesh Babu described the passing away of Rishi Kapoor as “yet another irreplaceable loss for Indian cinema.”

Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 30, 2020

Mahesh tweeted: “Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor. A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace (sic).”

Ram Charan tweeted: “Heartbreaking to know that #RishiKapoor Ji is no more. Another stalwart of Indian cinema leaves us today. My deepest condolences and strength to the Mr. Kapoor’s family (sic).”

Heartbreaking to know that #RishiKapoor Ji is no more. Another stalwart of Indian cinema leaves us today. My deepest condolences and strength to the Mr. Kapoor's family. pic.twitter.com/Lhm9faiHew — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 30, 2020

Also read: Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67, Amitabh Bachchan says ‘he’s destroyed’

Actor Vedhika Kumar, who starred alongside Rishi Kapoor in Body, wrote on her Twitter page: “Heartbroken hearing abt #RishiKapoor sir. Day b4 mom n me were watching Chandini n were admiring u. I feel so lucky to have gotten to meet n work with u sir. Thank u for all ur generosity n kindness. The world will never be able to replace u & ur talent. We will miss u. Rest in peace (sic).”

Heartbroken hearing abt #RishiKapoor sir. Day b4 mom n me were watching Chandni n were admiring u. I feel so lucky to have gotten to meet n work with u sir.Thank u for all ur generosity n kindness.The World will never be able to replace u&ur talent.We will miss u. Rest in peace❤ pic.twitter.com/IC0c1I1HIA — Vedhika (@Vedhika4u) April 30, 2020

Just cannot believe what I’m hearing 😭 This is heartbreaking and absolutely bizarre what’s going on! Another cinema legend gone too soon 😭 #RIPRishiKapoor Sending loads of love and light to the family in these tough times 😞 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 30, 2020

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen on screen in Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, tweeted: “Just cannot believe what I’m hearing. This is heartbreaking and absolutely bizarre. What’s going on! Another cinema legend gone too soon #RIPRishiKapoor Sending loads of love and light to the family in these tough times (sic).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more