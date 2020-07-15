Rajkummar Rao shares look test for Bareilly Ki Barfi, girlfriend Patralekhaa reacts ‘Pritam I love him’

bollywood

Rajkummar Rao has shared a glimpse of his first look test for the 2017 film, Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actor played two contrasting characters as he became a part of the complicated scheme ran by Ayushmann Khurrana’s character.

Sharing a collage of his two different looks on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “HELLOO.. First look test for #BareillyKiBarfi. #PritamVidrohi. Thank you @ashwinyiyertiwari for sharing this. None of us knew PritamVidrohi would get so much love from you guys. GRATITUDE.”

Pritam is forced to play a bold and outgoing author to woo Kriti Sanon’s character while being a shy sari salesman in real life.

The post received more than 250000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. Rajkummar’s actor girlfriend Patralekhaa commented to the post, “Pritaaaaammmmmm I love him.” A fan reacted, “Oh hell you look so cute.” Another wrote, “You’re killing both looks.”

The film, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, was a hit and got positive response from the critics. Rajkummar was praised for his performance in the film. The film also starred Seema Pahwa and Pankaj Tripathi.

Amitabh Bachchan had also praised the film on Twitter for its “competent and excellent performances “ He also sent a handwritten note to Rajkummar. The note read, “I saw your film Bareilly Ki Barfi...It is amazing! I have been an admirer of your work for a long time, but you performance in this film is really beautiful. My best wishes always. Love, Amitabh Bachchan.”

When the legend sends you this handwritten note.. Thank you my dearest @SrBachchan sir. You've made my day. Much regards & charan sparsh 🙏🏻😊 pic.twitter.com/G7vSfv9nfU — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) August 28, 2017

Rajkummar has quite a few films in his kitty. He will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang and Roohi Afzana. He is also set to star in the Hindi remake of Telugu investigative thriller HIT, its makers announced on Wednesday.

