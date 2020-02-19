Rakul Preet Singh refuses to put on weight for role: ‘Won’t do anything that harms my health’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 16:34 IST

Food, fitness and films are the three things that are very dear to actor Rakul Preet Singh, and they very much consume most of her time. Ask her to choose one among these three, and she is quick to mention that fitness is an integral part of her life, and she doesn’t miss her daily workout whatsoever.

“Fitness is a way of life...I don’t think it can be achieved in a week or there is a short cut to achieve it. It’s what you eat, what you think, and how you are as a person. And all that reflects in your skin. If I don’t sweat it out, flush out the toxins, I don’t think my cells, and body works that well,” says Rakul.

One look at her social media pages, and one can see how often she loves to post and share her fitness videos and photos with her followers. She says that it’s a great way to encourage others to get fitter.

“I feel even if one person gets back to working out (after looking at my posts), I’ll be happy. We always say, ‘I didn’t get the time for workout or I feel lazy.’ But we should change our mindset as it’s only for our own body. If you can’t find time for taking care of yourself, why are we even living this life? If people change their mindset and prioritise health, that’s the most important thing,” asserts the actor.

While some actors don’t mind going the distance to transform physically for the characters they portray on screen, Rakul has made a conscious decision to skip those roles which would require her to put on a lot

of weight. “Physical transformation plays a big role in films and for De De Pyaar De (that also stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu), I lost almost eight to 10 kilos in 45 days to suit my part. I don’t mind losing weight but if I’m told to put on 20 kilos for a role, I’ll not do it. I’ll not do anything that would harm my health and fitness,” Rakul maintains.

