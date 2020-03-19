Rakul Preet Singh shoots for ad amid coronavirus shutdown, goes into self-quarantine after. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 10:59 IST

Even as the industry is on a lockdown in the face of coronavirus pandemic, actor Rakul Preet Singh was shooting until Wednesday. While the shoot for her film opposite John Abraham, Attack, has been stalled, she shot for an advertisement.

She has also shared a picture from the sets and written on Instagram, “Please don’t step out unless absolutely necessary! Could not cancel today’s shoot but the entire team took precautions! don’t be paranoid but wise . think positive and fight coronavirus with a smile @aasthasharma @reannmoradian @toralsoni @im__sal @bbhiral @kumar_anapagaddi #safetyfirst #selfquarantine.”

Rakul told Pinkvilla, “I’m shooting an ad today for a brand. This shoot couldn’t have moved hence we are filming it now.” But she adds that the unit has been asked to take proper safety measures. “We are following the precautionary measures. We have the entire crew masked up. We also have put up a fever checking facility at the entry and everyone’s being given a band only after the check-up.”

“Of course, both the shoots of my films have been cancelled. Almost 15 days of shoot has been canned so far till the 31st of March. I was supposed to shoot everyday between the two films but now, both my film shoots have been stalled because of the corona outbreak,” she added.

However, she went into self-quarantine soon after the shoot got over. She posted a picture of herself exercising in her own living room. “Excuses never burn calories who knew home furniture makes for the best props . don’t let #self quarantine stop your growth . Do things that you never found the time for !! #yogahacks by @anshukayoga,” she captioned the picture.

While most shooting schedules have been postponed or stalled, it will be a complete standstill Thursday, March 19 onwards.

