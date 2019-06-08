Ranchi Diaries actor Soundarya Sharma shares video of a monkey entering her room, eating breakfast and sleeping in her bed. Watch

A day in the life of a star can be tough, especially if a monkey decides to enter her room and refuses to leave. Actor Soundarya Sharma, who starred in 2017 film Ranchi Diaries, had a scary experience which she shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Soundarya shared a video where a monkey can be see jumping a table and chair inside a room. In the process, it also munches on whatever, it can lay its hands on. Sharing it, Soundarya wrote: “Thug life... He entered my room early morning and refused to leave after his breakfast... Rested and slept on my bed after his breakfast while all I was doing is screaming and recording as I had no other way out.”

The video has been quite a hit online with many people commenting on it. One user, akhileshverma23 wrote: “Atithi tum kab jaoge (guest, when will you leave)”, another user mayurgilda wrote: “Swagat kariye uska mehman bhagwan hota he (Welcome the monkey, a guest is like God)”.

Soundarya, who hails from Delhi, is a trained actor. She has completed a course from the famous National School of Drama and also worked with Act 1 Theatre Group. Soundarya is also a qualified dentist.

Her Bollywood debut, Ranchi Diaries, was the story of a girl who wants to become a famous pop singer. Her friends and she soon find themselves in trouble when an influential politician takes a liking to her. The film was panned by critics and sank without a trace. A Hindustan Times review said: “With Gangs of Wasseypur, Anurag Kashyap created a genre of dark humour and crime stories set in small towns. Sattwik Mohanty’s Ranchi Diaries is the laziest attempt we have seen in the genre. The film lacks coherence and there is no method behind its madness.”

