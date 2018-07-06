Ranveer Singh is singing happy birthday for himself on sets of Simbaa. Watch video

Birthday boy Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine as he started working on Rohit Shetty’s Simbaa a few days ago. Not one to be disappointed about working on his big day, Ranveer decided to sing the birthday song for himself on the sets of the film that will also feature Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. The actor turns 33 on Friday.

A video that surfaced online on Friday afternoon, shows a happy Ranveer on sets of Simbaa, talking to fans and singing ‘Happy Birthday’ for himself during night.

Ranveer has ruled the silver screen with powerful performances in Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Dil Dhadakne Do, among others. Apart from his movies, the actor makes sure to always be in limelight; be it his fashion sense, his witty sense of humour or his alleged relationship with Deepika Padukone.

The Gully Boy star’s upcoming film Simmba is directed by Rohit Shetty. An adaptation of Telugu hit Temper starring Jr NTR, Simmba will see Ranveer play the role of a rowdy cop, and Sara will play his love interest. Simbaa will hit the big screens on December 28.

