Ranveer Singh’s Simmba dialogue is now a hilarious meme: Here are the best ones
Ranveer Singh’s dialogue ‘Tell me something I don’t know' has now become a hilarious meme on the Internet.bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2018 20:28 IST
Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Simmba’s trailer looks promising, and pack a punch that is signature Rohit Shetty. One of Ranveer Singh’s dialogue in the trailer goes, “Tell me something I don’t know.” The Twitterverse is having a gala time making memes with this dialogue. One Twitter user wrote, “@RanveerOfficial: Tell me something i don’t know. Audience: show us a movie we haven’t seen.#simmba #temper.” This user was referring to the fact that Simmba is inspired by Telugu hit film Temper that starrer Jr NTR in the lead role.
Ranveer Singh says this to Sonu Sood and so memes have also been made about how Rohit Shetty is trying to use the legacy of Ajay Devgn’s popular series Singham.
See memes here
Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. It is about a corrupt cop Sangram Bhalerao who is in cahoots with the local thugs until they ruin the life of someone he is close to. How the corrupt cop’s path changes after this incident make the central plot of the film.
The film is slated to release on December 28 and will be Ranveer Singh’s first release after his wedding to actor Deepika Padukone on November 14 in Italy.
Ranveer is also a part of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Karan Johar’s Takht and 83, which will be directed by Kabir Khan.
First Published: Dec 06, 2018 20:28 IST