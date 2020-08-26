e-paper
Ranveer Singh shares blinged out pic of 'Nana-G', 83 co-star says 'paaye lagoo'. See here

Ranveer Singh shares blinged out pic of ‘Nana-G’, 83 co-star says ‘paaye lagoo’. See here

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a blinged out picture of his grandfather, calling him ‘Nana-G’. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 26, 2020 13:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Ranveer Singh is known for his exuberant style.
Ranveer Singh is known for his exuberant style.
         

Actor Ranveer Singh’s style seems to be rubbing off on his grandfather. Or maybe it’s the other way around. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his maternal granddad, fully blinged out.

He captioned the post, “Nana-G.” The picture shows the actor’s grandfather wearing a Gucci hat and large sunglasses with a gold chain. The post has been ‘liked’ over 500000 times, and has attracted lots of comments from Ranveer’s fans. “Gucci Gran Gucci Gran Gucci Gran,” wrote Shaunak Hingorani, who was also tagged in Ranveer’s caption. “Nana OG,” commented actor Richa Chadha, while designer Anaita Shroff Adajania called him the ‘coolest’.

 

“Paaye lagoo nana-G,” wrote Ranveer’s ‘83 co-star Sahil Khattar, while another co-star, Chirag Patil, left sunglasses emojis.

Ranveer recently travelled to Bengaluru, where they met her parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone. During a recent social media interaction with her fans, Deepika she said that the first thing she would want to do once the coronavirus restrictions eased out, is visit her family in Bengaluru.

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh return to Mumbai after visiting her parents in Bengaluru. See pics, video

Ranveer and Deepika were all set to appear together in Kabir Khan’s ‘83, a sports drama based on the Indian cricket team’s underdog victory at the 1983 World Cup, but the film was delayed due to the pandemic. It will now open in December, provided theatres across the country are allowed to open.

