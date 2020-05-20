e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ranvir Shorey says police stopped him for taking house help to hospital for child’s birth: ‘This is plain harassment’

Ranvir Shorey says police stopped him for taking house help to hospital for child’s birth: ‘This is plain harassment’

Ranvir Shorey complained about the Mumbai Police on Twitter for not letting him take his house help to the hospital for the birth of his child.

bollywood Updated: May 20, 2020 20:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranvir Shorey was talking his house help to the hospital but they were stopped by the police.
Ranvir Shorey was talking his house help to the hospital but they were stopped by the police.
         

Ranvir Shorey has tweeted that he was stopped by the police on Wednesday. Ranvir and his house help were driving to the hospital where latter’s wife was to give birth to their child.

“@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise,” he wrote in a tweet. “Even as other officers have understood the situation and are sympathetic, the OIC, Vijay K Kadam at Jogeshwari highway police chowki decided to file an FIR and impound my car. This is plain harassment,” he wrote. “He said the wife and doctor could have handled it. I told him the hospital was refusing paperwork without the father. He’s not listening. Exasperating,” Ranvir said in a reply to a follower.

Hindustantimes

Ranvir added that the police inspector was also talking to the press about him. “Turns out apart from harassing me by impounding my car and registering an FIR against my poor driver, PI Vijay Kumar Kadam is also talking to the press about my car being impounded. Is this SOP, @CMOMaharashtra?,” he wrote. However, Ranvir was glad to step out of the house amid the lockdown. He added that he was tweeting from the police station. “On the brighter side, thanks for getting me out of the house. It’s been a while. PS: I’m still waiting at the police station,” he wrote in a tweet.

Ranvir’s followers were shocked to read his tweets. “This is unreal. @MumbaiPolice,” wrote filmmaker Onir. “This is nuts!!! there is so much confusion everywhere,” wrote producer Guneet Monga.

Also read: What Are The Odds movie review: Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama’s ode to Wes Anderson is cute but not crazy enough

During the lockdown, Ranvir is catching up on his fitness routine along with his father and his son. Every evening, the actor, his father KD Shorey and son Haroon come together for a workout. “Haroon plays catch with a ball. My father does some stretching and a short walk around the house with his walker. I do a mix of yoga and strength training. It’s our daily routine,” Ranvir said.

Ranvir was recently seen in Netflix show Hasmukh with Vir Das. His last film appearance was Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan.

