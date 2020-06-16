e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon says camps do exist in Bollywood: ‘Made fun of, been removed from films by heroes, their girlfriends’

Raveena Tandon says camps do exist in Bollywood: ‘Made fun of, been removed from films by heroes, their girlfriends’

Raveena Tandon talked about ‘mean girl gang of the industry’ on Twitter and said that dirty politics happen everywhere but one has to pick up the pieces, and walk again with head held high.

bollywood Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Raveena Tandon has said camps do exist in Indian film industry.
Raveena Tandon has said camps do exist in Indian film industry.
         

Day after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Raveena Tandon took to Twitter on Monday to share her thoughts about how the film industry works. The actor shared her experiences as she talked about “career destroying fake media stories” and “camps” in Bollywood.

In a series of tweets, Raveena wrote, “Mean girl gang of the industry.Camps do exist.Made fun of,bn removed from films by Heroes,their girlfriends,Journo chamchas&their career destroying fake media stories.Sometimes careers are destroyed.U struggle to keep afloat.fight backSome survive Some Dont.#oldwoundsrevisited.”

 

She wrote in another tweet, “When you speak the truth,you are branded a liar,Mad,psychotic. Chamcha journos write pages&pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done.Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me,but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste.”

 

“It can happen to someone born within,an “insider” as I can hear insider/outsider words,some anchors blaring away.But you fight back.The more they tried to bury me,the harder I fought back. Dirty politics happen everywhere. But sometimes one roots for good to win,and Evil to lose,” she added.

Encouraging people to fight back their troubles, she tweeted, “I love my industry,but yes,the pressures are high,there are good people and people who play dirty, there are all kinds,but that’s what makes the world.One has to pick up the pieces,walk again and again,with the head held high.Goodnight world.I pray for a better tmrw.”

Also read: Vivek Oberoi shares details of Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral, calls it a ‘wake-up call’ for film industry

 

Raveena had earlier written a heartfelt post to condole Sushant’s death on Instagram. Sharing a few throwback pictures and a video of them together, she wrote, “Who knew that this young energetic fun loving young man , was hiding some intense sorrow deep down in his heart,hiding behind the dancing and the smiles . Wish he had reached out to some of his closest friends, Maybe ,just maybe we would’ve been seeing a different day.I met him only twice in this lifetime,did not know him well , but his sincerity, talent and kind heart was open for all to see. We will never know what led a successful,handsome young soul like him to take this step, but wherever he is I wish him Grace and at peace. #omshantishantishanti.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

