Rekha made sure people saw Amitabh Bachchan in her performance at IIFA. Watch videos

After a gap of nearly 20 years, veteran actor Rekha took to stage to perform at the IIFA awards in Bangkok last weekend. Needless to say, she stunned the audience with her moves and graceful dancing. However, there was one little twist she gave to her performance which took all by surprise.

She performed to a medley of songs, some from her films while others fro classics such a Mughal-e-Azam. However, a moment came when she was dancing to the hit song from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Salaam-e-Ishq, she enacted the parts which featured Amitabh Bachchan. That way she ensured the audience got to see both the stars onstage.

After her performance, Rekha said that “after sharing stage space with these great actors today, I feel I have become a better actor and a better person”. Held at the 2,000-seat Siam Niramit here, Rekha received a standing ovation from her fans.

Watch Rekha ‘playing’ Amitabh Bachchan during IIFA performance

Rekha performed to a number of songs during her 17-minute performance including her hit Salaam-e-Ishq from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar during the IIFA Awards on June 24, 2018. (AFP)

The magical Rekha during her performance. (AFP)

Rekha with Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and other stars from Bollywood. (AFP)

Not only that, before the start of her performance, she had informed the organisers that she would like to request all the stars present to come up onstage and perform with her at the end of her 17-minute performance. The stars, including Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kartik Aaryan, Dia Mirza and Shraddha Kapoor, were more than willing to oblige. The 17-minute show was easily one of the best-remembered pieces from the awards function.

IIFA Awards was a three-day gala affair, which saw a bevy of stars descend on the Thai capital over June 22-24 weekend.

