‘Rhea Chakraborty arrested in bogus case by NCB, harassed by various agencies’: Lawyer demands CBI findings

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 12:24 IST

After Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation should reveal the finding of its probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has backed his statement. “I welcome the Statement of Shri Anil Deshmukh, HM Govt of Maharashtra calling for the CBI to make the report public in the case of Death of Sushant Singh Rajput,” Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

He said while the Mumbai Police was taken to task for not revealing its probe findings within two months while the CBI investigation is still going on. “A hue and cry was made when the Mumbai Police took about 2 months into the investigations and the report remained to be made public. An FIR was filed in Patna making false allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in July 2020. The Mumbai Police, ED, NCB and CBI including Patna Police have conducted investigations against Rhea.”

He added in the statement, “She was arrested in a bogus case with no evidence by NCB. She was harassed by Various agencies and remained in custody for almost a month till the Bombay High Court released her on Bail. Rhea filed an FIR accusing the sisters of SSR administering him illegally obtained Medicines without proper medical advice and on the basis of a bogus prescription. She alleged that the cocktail of drugs and illegally administered medicines could be the cause of his death.”

“It is more than Six months since SSR Died,” he said, “I have always said that the Truth will remain the same whoever investigates the Case. Whatever may be the Circumstances, the CBI should come out with its findings after 4 months of investigations by the Premier investigating agency of the country. It is high time that there is a Closure to this Sad Event. Satya Meva Jayate.”

Deshmukh on Sunday urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reveal if Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide or murder. He said the CBI should bring out its probe report into the case as soon as possible.

“The people of Maharashtra and the country are eagerly waiting for the CBI’s report on its investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. People ask me about the status of the case...I request the CBI to reveal whether it was a suicide or murder,” Deshmukh said in a press conference.

“Five to six months have passed since the case was handed over to the CBI. Hence, the agency should make public its report as soon as possible to clear whether it was suicide or murder,” he added. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14 this year. Earlier, the Mumbai Police had filed an accidental death report and they were investigating the matter.