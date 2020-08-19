Rhea Chakraborty doesn’t have the ‘stature’ to comment on Nitish Kumar, says Bihar DGP

bollywood

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 15:21 IST

While talking about the statement that actor and ex-girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty made in the court, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday said “she has no stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister.”

The comment from the Bihar DGP came just days after Rhea approached the Supreme Court to file an affidavit seeking an end to media trial.

#WATCH "Bihar ke mukhyamantri pe comment karne ki aukaat Rhea Chakraborty ki nahi hai," says Bihar DGP when asked about the actor's comments on CM Nitish Kumar. #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/qDPKkHINhE — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

She reportedly has stated in her affidavit that Sushant’s case is being blown out of proportion as Bihar elections are just round-the-corner and also an FIR was filed in Bihar because the Chief Minister got involved in the matter.

Notably, holding that the FIR registered in Bihar’s Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput’s father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.