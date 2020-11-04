Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals why her exit from Sushant Singh Rajput’s home was ‘inevitable’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 09:00 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has issued a statement after Mumbai Police said in court on Tuesday that they were ‘duty-bound’ to register an FIR against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters. He said that the sisters gave him wrongfully-prescribed medicines while being aware of his mental health condition.

The city police on Monday filed an affidavit in the HC seeking dismissal of the petition filed by Rajput’s sisters - Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh - to quash the FIR lodged against them for alleged forgery and fabrication of a medical prescription for their brother. “The FIR (against Priyanka and Meetu) was registered based on the information provided by the first informant (Chakraborty) disclosing commission of offence,” the affidavit said.

As per a ZoomTV report, Maneshinde has said in his statement that the sisters administered the medicines illegally to Sushant. “The FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty was for a specific offence of having forged a prescription and administered illegally, medicines which were already communicated to Sushant Singh Rajput by Priyanka Singh in her messages on 8th June 2020. Those medicines were administered more so when the family was aware that SSR was addicted to Drugs and under treatment at Mumbai,” he said.

He added that the drugs were given on prescription of a doctor who was not an expert on mental health issues. The doctor committed an offence ‘falling under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act by falsely depicting that Sushant was an OPD registered person when the actor was very much in the city’.

The lawyer also talked about Rhea’s exit from Sushant’s home on June 8. He said that Sushant was advised by as many as five doctors to abstain from drugs keeping in mind his mental state. However, he refused to do so, which made Rhea leave his home.

Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares the moment Chhalaang director Hansal Mehta screamed at her: ‘I kept fumbling and messing up’

The Mumbai Police in their affidavit also claimed that the wrongfully administered medicines may have led to administration of psychotropic substances without actual examination of Sushant by the doctor and may have caused and contributed in his suicidal death, the police said in the affidavit. “This version of the informant disclosed cognisable offences warranting investigation and requiring no preliminary enquiry. Therefore, the Mumbai police were duty-bound to register the FIR,” the affidavit said.

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik will take up the plea for hearing on Wednesday. Sushant, 34, was found dead at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14 this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more