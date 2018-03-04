Richa Chadha on marriage plans with Ali Fazal: We’ll go very slow with the relationship

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal made their relationship official last year after announcing that they had already been dating for a year. Ever since, fans have been speculating about their wedding. However, Richa says that for now, both of them are focussing on their work. “I don’t think marriage is on the cards for now. We are chilling right now. We will go very slow with this relationship,” she says.

Ali and Richa recently shared the screen in the film Fukrey 2 after Ali’s British film with Hollywood star Judi Dench released worldwide.

Richa says that for now, the couple needs to devote time to their career. “He has got a massive Hollywood break, [and our film] Fukrey 2 has been such a massive hit here [in Bollywood]. We are truly focussing on work. Right now, all our dates for this year are booked, otherwise someone or the other would have given away this news (of them planning to get married),” she says.

Talking about how people constantly talk about celebs’ personal lives — hers included — on social media and sometimes cross limits, Richa says, “What happens with social media is reactionary. [These days] people just read a headline and react. This half knowledge is very dangerous.”

Known to speak her mind, the actor is often asked for her comment on relevant issues, but she admits that it gets “tiring when people expect me to comment every time”.

Richa adds, “[But] I’m happy if I can cleverly say what I want to and if it influences even two people in the right way... I don’t think I am outspoken, I am forthright. I’m not an actress who would just put on a lipstick and not speak her mind. I don’t say things I don’t believe in and they are coming from a place of honesty.”

