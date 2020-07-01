Richa Chadha says Ali Fazal took a 10-minute nap after proposing to her: ‘It was a romantic dinner on a secluded Maldives island’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has revealed fiance Ali Fazal took three months to respond to her profession of love and say the three magical words to her. Richa and Ali have revealed their first bridal photoshoot for the July edition of a magazine. The shoot was supposed to be their first photoshoot together after their marriage until coronavirus pandemic put paid to their plans and their April wedding had to be postponed.

Richa told the magazine, “We were at my house watching the 1992 biographical comedy, Chaplin. I was happy to see him enjoy the movie and grateful to have found someone with similar tastes. That is when I said, ‘This is really sweet, I love you.” to him. It took him three months to say I love you back to me.”

Calling Richa the clumsiest person he knows, Ali said, “She thinks I fell in love with her only because of her clumsiness - and it surely is one of the reasons. She is as clumsy as it gets. If she is eating, there will be glasses spilling, food will be all over the place, and cutlery will definitely fall. Her most embarrassing clumsy moment was in Venice. It was at a fine dining event and Judi Dench was sitting at the next table. Suddenly a bean went flying over - of course, it was from Richa’s plate. She calls it her Pretty Woman moment!”

Richa also remembered Ali’s thoughtful proposal, “He had planned a romantic dinner on a small, secluded island in the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday - I didn’t suspect a thing. We had finished eating and were sipping champagne when Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him. He didn’t go down on his knee, nor did he have a ring but that’s all right. After that, he took a 10- minute long nap on the sand - I think it was because he may have been stressed about the proposal!”

In a statement, the couple’s representative had announced the delay in their wedding and said, “Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected.”

Ali had told Hindustan Times, “Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect.”

In the Brides Today spread, Richa looks resplendent in her gorgeous lehenga, and Ali looks his dapper best in his dulha attire.

