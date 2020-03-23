Richa Chadha shares video chat with Ali Fazal after wedding postponed: ‘Feels like I haven’t seen you in forever’. Watch video

bollywood

Richa Chadha and has shared a video in which she is seen chatting with beau Ali Fazal as they spend time away from each other in self-isolation. The two were scheduled to tie the knot in April but the wedding had to be postponed amid coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, Richa exclaims on seeing Ali on the other side, “It feels like I haven’t seen you in forever.” He replies, “me too”. She later says, “I miss you but I guess it will be a few days before we see each other” and bids him goodbye with several flying kisses.

Sharing the video, Richa wrote on Instagram, “Be my quarantine! @alifazal9. Self-isolation and social distancing is a good practice for this time. Aur koi option nahi hai ! if not for yourself, do it for the people you love ! Especially ... the planet needs for us to pause ! @amyradastur93 and @sapnapabbi_sappers did you promise @alifazal9 food?”

She goes on to tell him about how she’s been cleaning and cooking as she has sent her house help on leave. “I hate cooking but I am doing it three times a day.” she says. The two ask each other if they are taking their respective vitamins and talk about taking turmeric and ginger. Richa cuts him short, saying, “Don’t say all this, people are doing all kinds of things - they will go out after bathing in turmeric.”

As soon as Ali reveals that Richa has an army of miniatures at her home, she brings a miniature hand and wears it on her finger. She says that its safer to touch her face with a fake hand than her real one.

Richa also shared an incident with Ali about seeing a beautifully manicured hand throwing a used tissue on the road and said, “Money can’t teach you class or basic hygiene.”

Richa and Ali can also be seen discussing their plan to watch a film together at their respective homes. Richa asks Ali to eat well, sleep on time, do some stretching exercises, sit in his balcony and get some sunlight. Pointing out how the sky is clearer these days, she says, “It’s like the nature is giving us a tight slap.”

Ali reveals that he goes out in his balcony everyday and has even made some new friends from other balconies. He says he gets up very early, meditates and practises pranayam.

