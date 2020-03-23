bollywood

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 09:52 IST

Bollywood claps for coronavirus warriors, Idris Elba’s wife tests positive

As people across India came to their balconies to clap and cheer for health workers amid the coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood celebrities pointed out those who chose to go out on the streets to celebrate, thereby breaking the curfew. Richa Chadha reacted to a video posted by a Twitter user from Mumbai and wrote, “Stupid level max. This is the opposite of a #jantacurfew.” The video has people coming together on the streets during the 14-hour curfew recommended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Read full story here)

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina also tests positive for coronavirus after quarantining together, says ‘I wanted to be with him’

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre has tested positive for coronavirus after self-isolating with the actor, who was diagnosed positive for the disease. On Saturday, Sabrina told Oprah Winfrey, as she sat alongside her husband for a video chat from their quarantine in New Mexico.

(Read full story here)

Janta curfew: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies with drums, plates and bells. Watch

The biggest Bollywood stars took part in the janta curfew on Sunday and even hit their balconies at 5pm to pay their respects to healthcare workers toiling round the clock to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar and many other actors and filmmakers have shared videos from their homes and neighbourhoods.

(Read full story here)

Ayushmann Khurrana pens poem on Janta Curfew , says ‘pollution is low, birds look happy’. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana has said he was speechless on witnessing the ringing of bells and plates across India during Janta Curfew on Sunday amid coronavirus outbreak. The actor has, however, penned a poem which the actor begins with the words “aaj mere paas koi shabd nahi hain (I have no words today).”

(Read full story here)

Nikhil Chinapa defends Neha Dhupia’s Roadies comments, says ‘Why stop at slap? Why not hit her till she’s black and blue?’

Roadies mentor Nikhil Chinapa has posted a lengthy statement about the controversial remarks made by his co-mentor on the show, actor Neha Dhupia, regarding cheating and violence. Nikhil had earlier commented on the issue on Twitter, but had deleted the tweets to focus on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more