Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina also tests positive for coronavirus after quarantining together, says ‘I wanted to be with him’

hollywood

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 07:20 IST

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre has tested positive for coronavirus after self-isolating with the actor, who was diagnosed positive for the disease. On Saturday, Sabrina told Oprah Winfrey, as she sat alongside her husband for a video chat from their quarantine in New Mexico.

“I’ve been tested -- actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” Sabrina said.

Defending their decision to isolate together Dhowre mentioned that she was not surprised and never questioned staying with her husband after his confirmed infection.

Speaking to Oprah during a live stream for her new Apple TV+ series Oprah Talks, Sabrina further said: “I wanted to be with him. That is the instinct of a wife. You want to go and take care. I could have made a decision to maybe put myself in a separate room or stay away and I’m sure that people are making those tough decisions. But I made the decision to want to be with him ... and still touch him.”

However, Elba explained that he got contaminated the day he was at an event with the infected wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and stressed that his wife may well have already been infected by the time his positive result came back, too.

“If I’d caught it, she’d certainly caught it as well,” Idris said.

Many other Hollywood celebrities have also tested positive for Covid-19. Entourage alum Debi Mazar is the latest Hollywood figure to test positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old actor shared the news about her COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram, saying that on March 15, she woke up with a sore throat, cough, severe body aches, and a 102.4-degree fever.

“I had cocktails the evening prior, and smoked a few cigarettes. I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends. I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16. He said NO, I didn’t meet the criteria.

“I hadn’t recently travelled out of the country and I hadn’t been with someone who had actually tested positive. I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY’er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theatre, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon etc,” Mazar wrote.

Before her, a number of celebrities have gone public with their COVID-19 diagnosis, including Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, “Frozen 2” actor Rachel Matthews, Daniel Dae Kim, Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju and celebrated TV host Andy Cohen. The novel virus, which first originated in China’s Wuhan city, has claimed over 13,000 lives so far.

(With PTI inputs)

