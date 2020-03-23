e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana pens poem on Janta Curfew , says ‘pollution is low, birds look happy’. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana pens poem on Janta Curfew , says ‘pollution is low, birds look happy’. Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana has penned a poem on his experience of witnessing the clapping and ringing of bells at 5pm on Sunday during Janta Curfew.

bollywood Updated: Mar 23, 2020 09:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana whistled in his balcony to cheer for corona warriors on Sunday.
Ayushmann Khurrana whistled in his balcony to cheer for corona warriors on Sunday.
         

Ayushmann Khurrana has said he was speechless on witnessing the ringing of bells and plates across India during Janta Curfew on Sunday amid coronavirus outbreak. The actor has, however, penned a poem which the actor begins with the words “aaj mere paas koi shabd nahi hain (I have no words today).”

Ayushmann shared a video in which he is seen reciting the poem in his balcony. He says, “Ladies and gentleman, what I witnessed at 5’o clock was pretty historical. I think it was a great example of human bonding, human spirit. We are all together in this” and goes on to recite a poem.

 

Through his poem, Ayushmann talks about how people aren’t much bothered by the lockdown now. He says the pollution levels are on an all-time low and the birds look happy.

His filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap shared glimpses of them clapping in their balcony day on her Instagram account. Also sharing pictures from Mumbai, she wrote, “Scenes from my family in Chandigarh and Mumbai! These 5 minutes were surreal! I not only felt connected to my folks but everyone. We, thousands and millions, shared those 5 minutes of happiness together , the 5 minutes where courage and determination surged from a happy life state to dispel the darkness that is trying to shroud our lives. This connection is called Humanity. We were and are meant to be One! #weshallovercome.”

Also read: Richa Chadha, Gauahar Khan shame people who broke Janta Curfew, Vir Das says ‘that’s our virus’

 

She shared another video of them clapping in their balconies on Saturday. She wrote, “This was yesterday. pata hi nai chal raha kaunsa Saturday hai kaunsa Sunday! Par family ki shiddat dekho, kisi ko balcony pe na paake bhi lage huen hain...but on serious note this is how much we appreciate and respect all the front line workers who have put themselves at risk for us all! #wemadeabooboo. See you all again at 5 pm today, and we hope to see many others in their balconies!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Trading stopped for 45 minutes after Sensex plunges 10% over Covid-19 scare
Trading stopped for 45 minutes after Sensex plunges 10% over Covid-19 scare
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Take lockdown seriously, says PM Modi
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Take lockdown seriously, says PM Modi
82 districts under lockdown over Covid-19: What is shut and where
82 districts under lockdown over Covid-19: What is shut and where
As coronavirus cases surge, 40,000 ventilators for 1.3bn people a worry
As coronavirus cases surge, 40,000 ventilators for 1.3bn people a worry
Coronavirus outbreak: Time to prepare for Stage 3 | HT editorial
Coronavirus outbreak: Time to prepare for Stage 3 | HT editorial
From Maruti to Hyundai, Indian car factories fall silent due to coronavirus
From Maruti to Hyundai, Indian car factories fall silent due to coronavirus
‘What is the guarantee you will live after 3 months’: Shoaib Akhtar’s plea for unity
‘What is the guarantee you will live after 3 months’: Shoaib Akhtar’s plea for unity
From the 1970s: How Janta Curfew changed Connaught Place in Delhi
From the 1970s: How Janta Curfew changed Connaught Place in Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news