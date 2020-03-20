Ayushmann Khurrana to recite his favourite young writers’ poems during self-isolation. Watch his first entry

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana has found the perfect way to spend his time in self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor-singer-poet has decided to recite poems from his favourite young poets to keep his fans entertained.

On Friday, he recited two poems by Pallavi Trivedi. Both the poems were about society’s idea of masculinity and how they keep men from expressing their true emotions. “We are all self-isolating currently and for me, I can pass days writing and reading poetry & books. I have come across some lovely gems written by some of the most incredible, new, young poets & writers of our generation. I will be regularly sharing them to the world and engage with people on the writings that have inspired me. Hopefully, in these times, some people will find a lot of hope and solace in these writings. I hope we are all taking care of ourselves and doing our best to flatten the curve. My prayers with everyone,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Rapper and singer Badshah commented on his post and called the poems ‘beautiful’. Singer Neha Bhasin wrote, “I resonate with them.” Ayushmann’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also left heart emojis on his post.

Like many of his Bollywood friends, Ayushmann and his family are also practising social distancing and self-isolation to save themselves and others from coronavirus. On Thursday, he shared some self-composed shayari about the families that have been severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Four of us painted together after a long time! Also a reason to post this is to plead with all the parents to not to encourage group classes where coaches & teachers come home to teach. The purpose is being forfeited. Let’s please stay at home and contribute to being safe ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/HjvDTKj0aJ — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) March 17, 2020

“Ab ameer ka har din ravivar ho gaya, aur gareeb hap apne somvaar ke intezaar mein. Ab ameer ka har din seh parivaar ho gaya hai, aur gareeb hao apne rozgaar ke intezaar mein,” he wrote. Ayushmann even shared a video of how he is spending time with family members during self-isolation. In the video, he is seen painting along with his kids and wife Tahira Kashyap.

