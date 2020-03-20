e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana to recite his favourite young writers’ poems during self-isolation. Watch his first entry

Ayushmann Khurrana to recite his favourite young writers’ poems during self-isolation. Watch his first entry

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared two poems by a young writer on Instagram. Watch the video here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 20, 2020 15:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ayushmann Khurrana is practising self-isolation with his family.
Ayushmann Khurrana is practising self-isolation with his family.
         

Ayushmann Khurrana has found the perfect way to spend his time in self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak. The actor-singer-poet has decided to recite poems from his favourite young poets to keep his fans entertained.

On Friday, he recited two poems by Pallavi Trivedi. Both the poems were about society’s idea of masculinity and how they keep men from expressing their true emotions. “We are all self-isolating currently and for me, I can pass days writing and reading poetry & books. I have come across some lovely gems written by some of the most incredible, new, young poets & writers of our generation. I will be regularly sharing them to the world and engage with people on the writings that have inspired me. Hopefully, in these times, some people will find a lot of hope and solace in these writings. I hope we are all taking care of ourselves and doing our best to flatten the curve. My prayers with everyone,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

 

Rapper and singer Badshah commented on his post and called the poems ‘beautiful’. Singer Neha Bhasin wrote, “I resonate with them.” Ayushmann’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also left heart emojis on his post.

Also read: Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu under lockdown, not for coronavirus but death threat to dad: report

Like many of his Bollywood friends, Ayushmann and his family are also practising social distancing and self-isolation to save themselves and others from coronavirus. On Thursday, he shared some self-composed shayari about the families that have been severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

 

“Ab ameer ka har din ravivar ho gaya, aur gareeb hap apne somvaar ke intezaar mein. Ab ameer ka har din seh parivaar ho gaya hai, aur gareeb hao apne rozgaar ke intezaar mein,” he wrote. Ayushmann even shared a video of how he is spending time with family members during self-isolation. In the video, he is seen painting along with his kids and wife Tahira Kashyap.

Follow @htshowbiz for mores

top news
Covid-19 Live: In wake of Janta curfew, Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday
Covid-19 Live: In wake of Janta curfew, Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday
Madhya Pradesh reflects a deeper crisis for the Congress
Madhya Pradesh reflects a deeper crisis for the Congress
S Jaishankar to reach out to Indian missions soon via VC over Covid-19
S Jaishankar to reach out to Indian missions soon via VC over Covid-19
PK Banerjee, Indian football legend, passes away at 83
PK Banerjee, Indian football legend, passes away at 83
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies
Shashi Tharoor’s son complains about ‘boomer dad’, MP replies
Pietersen shares important message in Hindi amid Covid-19 threat
Pietersen shares important message in Hindi amid Covid-19 threat
Coronavirus: How Tesla fell in line after days of fighting closure order
Coronavirus: How Tesla fell in line after days of fighting closure order
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news