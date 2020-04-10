Richa Chadha talks of chin hair as no girl will: ‘To girls feeling their chin hair all over the world’, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 10:00 IST

Richa Chadha doesn’t shy away anything that is controversial or embarrassing. On Thursday, she put out a post where she spoke nonchalantly about her chin hair.

She wrote: “To girls feeling their chin hair all over the world” along with a glamorous picture of herself. She is obviously hinting at one’s inability to visit a salon or a beauty parlour to maintain one’s beauty regimen through the coronavirus lockdown.

Through the period she has been putting out fun videos to stay engaged with her fans. A few days back, she put up a video of herself dancing in her home calling it the “real house party! Enjoy your own party in this quarantine!” On World Health Day, she posted a picture of herself deep in meditation and wrote how like many others, she had been getting anxious through the lockdown period.

She had written: “Today is #WorldHealthDay ! . My brother took this photo for me... Like so many people, I had been waking up with ANXIETY in the first week of this lockdown... I would get up and immediately check the death toll from this lethal virus and feel extremely sad. I’d worry about the migrant labour, daily wagers and the homeless people, have sleepless nights after looking at their images or watching the news... The thought of the crashing economy would make me so nervous... I felt , I could tap into the energy of the universe and it was so heavy.

Also read: Major Black Widow plot leak reveals villain holds key to introducing Wolverine, Deadpool into MCU

“So I made it a habit to get up and #meditate every day... and of course I am using comedy to alleviate stress all around... ! Today is #WorldHealthday and a lot of people will speak about #coronavirus , as they should... But this #lockdown, #socialdistancing, #selfisolating is not going to be easy for our #MENTALHEALTH.”

Richa was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Panga. Her performance as the person motivating Kangana’s character on a comeback as a kabbadi player was appreciated.

Follow @htshowbiz for more