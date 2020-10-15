Richa Chadha was asked if she joined Shiv Sena, this is her response

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:46 IST

Actor Richa Chadha has been frequently using the symbol of bow and arrow in her tweets and a user wondered if she planned on joining the ruling party in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena. Incidentally, Shiv Sena’ symbol is also the arrow and bow. However, Richa has clarified she has no such plans.

A Twitter user had asked Richa, “R u going to join @ShivSena ? Off late, your tweet mentioning ShivSena Election Symbol.” Richa quickly responded saying, “Ohhhh. No no. It’s an entirely different thing. Even I discovered (was happy to) recently. It’s the #TeamBaan symbol !”

Ohhhh. No no. It’s an entirely different thing. Even I discovered (was happy to) recently. It’s the #TeamBaan symbol ! ❣️🏹 https://t.co/HJTB1lv81b — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 15, 2020

Richa had asked about it last month. “What is #Teambaan ?,” she wrote. As per a Free Press Journal report, Team Baan is “the Indian counterpart of K-pop stans who can turn the social media tide within seconds”. Stan is an ardent fan. It is basically a group of people that can turn social media tide within moments.

Richa also wished her actor fiance Ali Fazal a happy birthday sharing a cover photo of The Man magazine Thursday morning. “As Guddu as it gets... hbd soulmate. Phone uthao shot ke baad. @alifazal9,” she tweeted.

As Guddu as it gets... hbd soulmate. Phone uthao shot ke baad. @alifazal9 ! 🥰🙏🏽😘 pic.twitter.com/yLh7V4S1jM — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 15, 2020

Richa recently closed her defamation case against an actor who had named her while accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. She had claimed that Kashyap told her that actors such as Richa, Mahie Gill and Huma Qureshi traded sexual favours for work. Richa had decided to take the legal course against her.

Explaining why she did not press for the compensation and settled for an apology, Richa said, “Out of respect for the court and the proceedings on October 7, I decided not to press for monetary compensation. It was not about money anyway. You can’t put a price on my reputation. I had sued for Rs 1.1 crore which is very close to the bare minimum in a defamatory case in the Bombay High Court. I didn’t start it, but I have finished it.”

