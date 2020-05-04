Riddhima Kapoor posts pic of dad Rishi Kapoor with baby Ranbir, husband Bharat Sahni shares pic from Banganga

bollywood

Actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and her businessman husband Bharat Sahni, have posted pictures in remembrance of the actor, who died on Thursday. While Riddhima shared a couple of throwback family pictures, Bharat shared a picture from what appears to be the Banganga tank where the actor’s ashes were immersed on Sunday.

Riddhima took to Instagram stories and shared an old picture of her dad. She also posted a picture of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor posing with a baby Ranbir Kapoor. On Monday, Neetu wrote a message of thanks for the doctors who treated Rishi. She wrote, “As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart.” Riddhima also shared her mother’s message on Instagram.

Bharat, meanwhile, posted a picture from what looks like the Banganga tank. He wrote in his caption, “I consider myself lucky to have something that makes it difficult to say goodbye. Thank you for the memories.”

Ranbir, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Riddhima, Neetu, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were spotted immersing Rishi’s ashes in the Banganga on Sunday. Rishi’s brother Randhir Kapoor said a prayer meet for the actor was held on Saturday. “We did prayer meet yesterday. Today we immersed his ashes in Banganga as we haven’t received permission from the authorities to go to Haridwar,” Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

Riddhima reached Mumbai on Saturday night, two days after the veteran actor died of leukaemia. She could not attend his funeral on Thursday as she did not get permission to fly down to Mumbai due to the restrictions of the nationwide lockdown.

