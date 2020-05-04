Neetu Kapoor thanks doctors, hospital for taking care of actor days after Rishi Kapoor’s viral hospital video: ‘Immense gratitude’

bollywood

Updated: May 04, 2020 09:50 IST

Day after immersing husband Rishi Kapoor’s ashes, Neetu Kapoor has thanked the doctors and the hospital where he breathed his last on Thursday. She penned a note for the concerned doctors and nurses on Instagram along with an adorable portrait featuring her and Rishi.

She wrote, “As a family we have a deep sense of loss.. when we sit together and look back at the past few months what we also feel is immense gratitude - gratitude towards the doctors at HN reliance hospital! The whole team of doctors, brothers and nurses headed by Dr Tarang Gianchandani treated my husband like he was their own - they advised us like we were their own.. and for all that and more I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

The note went with two monochrome pictures, one solo image of a smiling Rishi and another - their couple portrait that shows Rishi and Neetu looking into each other’s eyes.

Soon after the death of the actor, a leaked video from the hospital had gone viral and enraged his fans and friends. In the video, the veteran actor was seen on the hospital bed.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor’s ashes immersed in Banganga: Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Riddhima bid tearful adieu

The management at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital issued a statement on Friday saying they would investigate the leak and circulation of videos featuring the actors mortal. A Facebook post on the hospital’s official page reads: “It has come to our attention that a video of one of our patients is surfacing on digital media platforms. At Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, patient confidentiality and privacy is of utmost importance to us and we strongly condemn such actions. The hospital management is investigating the incident and strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more