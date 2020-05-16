e-paper
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dials up nostalgia, shares throwback pictures of parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu, see pics here

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared throwback pictures of her parents - Rishi and Neetu Kapoor - with touching notes on the couple. See pictures here.

bollywood Updated: May 16, 2020 11:39 IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared new pictures of her parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing throwback pictures of her parents and family. Her latest are pictures of her parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared three pictures - two of Rishi and Neetu together and one, a solo picture of her mother. She captioned two pictures of her parents together as ‘love’ and ‘classic’. With her mother’s solo picture from her youth, she wrote ‘such a beauty’.

On Thursday, Riddhima had shared a picture and written, “We are family.” It featured her parents, her brother actor Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Samara and herself. On the 13th day of her father’s death, she had posted a picture of herself standing behind a portrait of her father and written: “Love you always Papa…” Sharing another picture with her brother, she had written: “Your legacy will live on forever... We love you.”  

 

View this post on Instagram

Love you always Papa ...

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

❤️ Love & only love - Happy Mother’s Day Ma ❤️

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

After Rishi’s death on April 30, Riddhima wasn’t able to fly to Mumbai because of the lockdown. She had to drive down from Delhi instead. She was spotted with her brother, mother Neetu, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir’s close pal Ayan Mukerji at Mumbai’s Banganga for the immersion of Rishi’s ashes.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s photo shoot with mom Gauri goes viral, Ananya Panday asks if she can borrow the top

Rishi, who had been battling leukaemia, passed away last month in a Mumbai hospital. After this death, the family has issued a statement which read: “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.”

