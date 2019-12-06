e-paper
Rishi Kapoor is back to work with Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla

Rishi Kapoor will begin working on the new film soon and will team up with Juhi Chawla for the same.

bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2019 11:48 IST
Asian News International
Rishi Kapoor’s next got a title and will go on floors soon.
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who had been on a break, undergoing treatment for cancer, is back to work with the announcement of his upcoming film Sharmaji Namkeen. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film will mark the onscreen reunion of Juhi Chawla and Rishi after a gap of ten years.

Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment (Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar) in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures (Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey), the film mark as Rishi Kapoor’s first project post his return from the USA.

Taking to Twitter, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared a picture of the team with the caption, “IT’S OFFICIAL... #RishiKapoor returns to films with #SharmajiNamkeen... Costars #JuhiChawla... Directed by Hitesh Bhatia... Produced by Excel Entertainment [Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar] in collaboration with MacGuffin Pictures [Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey]”.

 

Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, the 67-year-old actor would be sharing screens with evergreen actor Juhi Chawla, who was last seen in the 2014 film ‘Gulaab Gang’. The two have previously collaborated in films like Daraar, Bol Radha Bol, Eena Meena Deeka, Saajan Ka Ghar and many more.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

