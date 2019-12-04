Rishi Kapoor is back at work, to begin shooting for film with Juhi Chawla: report

bollywood

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 14:44 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who will soon be seen in Emraan Hashmi’s The Body, will reportedly begin shooting for his first film post his cancer treatment on Thursday. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film will also feature Juhi Chawla.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “Hitesh’s film is currently under pre-production. It will be shot from scratch and goes on the floors in Mumbai on Thursday. This will be followed by a month-long schedule in Delhi in January.” Rishi had begun shooting for the untitled film in Delhi last year when he was diagnosed with cancer and had to rush to the Sloan Kettering Hospital in the US to begin his treatment, it added..

The film marks the reunion of Juhi and Rishi on screen after a long gap of 10 years. The two last worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance (2009). The tabloid added that Rishi had completed some patchwork for The Body in a quick span of three days.

Recently, Rishi talked at length about young actors and asserted that craft should be the top priorities, not looks. “These days, budding actors are more interested in grooming and building their body. They focus on building muscles than emotional exercise, which is important for actors. Build your mind rather than your body when you prepare for acting, because if you have the acting skill, you will surely become an actor. If you don’t have that, you are replaceable. Look at me, do I have the body? But I am still working, because in every film I try to create a character.” he told IANS last week.

“Okay, I maybe old, I do not inspire youngsters. But look at Ayushmann (Khurrana), Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh, Vicky (Kaushal) and -- I’m not taking his name because he is my son -- but Ranbir too is a talented actor! None of them have ‘dole-shole’ (muscles). Kyunki dole rahne se, kalakar nehi banoge. Bus gym mein paise phukega (Having muscles won’t ensure you will be an artist, you’ll only waste money in the gym). (Amitabh) Bachchan saab ko dekho (look at Mr Amitabh Bachchan), he did not have muscles. But even today, he is the original angry young man of Hindi cinema,” he added.

